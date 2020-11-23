September 2, 1953 - October 27, 2020



Jeanie Rozelle Carmichael passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by the love of family.



She was born in Michigan on September 2, 1953, to Mike and Beverly (Rozelle) Carmichael. Thanks to her father's teaching and publishing career, she spent her childhood in Michigan, Vietnam, Texas, and Ohio. She was a competitive diver and graduated from Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1971. A couple of years later, Jeanie moved to Crested Butte, Colorado, where her adventurous spirit melded with the "wild" west. She enjoyed dancing to live music and proudly donned tie-dye, even in her later years. Jeanie graduated from Western State College with a degree in accounting in 1982, and she subsequently earned her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. She owned and operated a small accounting and bookkeeping practice in Durango, Colorado, for many years.



Jeanie loved Colorado and lived in Durango for more than 35 years. She was challenged and inspired by skiing and hiking in the mountains. When unable to be as active, she continued to enjoy fall colors, mountain views, sunsets, full moons, hummingbirds, and windchimes from her back porch. As a single parent, Jeanie raised two beautiful daughters. She was a loving mother and always wanted to be there for her daughters. She said her children were her greatest achievement in life. She enjoyed making dozens of dance and theater costumes for them, helping with homework, and attending their countless recitals, competitions, and sporting and school events. Jeanie also loved murder mysteries, Pictionary, card games, rare filet mignon with Alaskan King crab legs, Christmas lights, the color blue, tennis, Kevin Costner movies, and her numerous pets over the years, including her dog Zeus. She could be recognized by her signature long, thick, curly hair. She will be remembered for her strong-willed, fun-loving spirit and her devotion to her daughters.



Jeanie is survived by her two daughters, Nikki and husband Joel Carsley of Seattle, Washington, and Krissy Brokmeyer of Durango; her sister, Allison McCarthy of Bigfork, Montana; her nephew, Jamie McCarthy of Dillon, Montana; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Suzanne Carmichael. The family extends a special thanks to the staff of North Valley Hospital for the care and compassion given during Jeanie's final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.



Arrangements are by Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home in Kalispell, Montana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



