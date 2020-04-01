|
|
Jay Lawrence Murphy, 95, left this life and went to be with God on March 19, 2020. Jay was born to Michael and Berniece Murphy in Breen, Colorado, on March 30, 1924. Jay proudly served our country for 21 years in the United States Navy where he served in World War II, the Berlin Airlift, and the Korean War. Jay retired from the Navy and settled in South Texas with his wife Faye Murphy. Jay and Faye had three children; Charolette Murphy of Sinton, TX, Maureen Murphy of Hallsville, TX, and Sharon Kanaan of Arlington, TX. Jay is remembered by his family as being a funny, good-natured man. Jay enjoyed the outdoors and everything to do with it. In his younger days, you could often find him fishing, camping, or hunting. Jay was a wonderful man.
Jay is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Faye Murphy; parents Michael and Berniece Murphy; three brothers and one sister. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his three children; Charolette Murphy, Maureen Murphy, and Sharon Kanaan; sister, Lena Hiner; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Following Jay's wishes there will be no services held, and as a reminder to his family and friends..."Do what's right with all your might."
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 1, 2020