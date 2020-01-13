|
Jaryn "J" Edwin Smith Watts entered this world on January 9, 1991 in Durango, CO to Robert Edward Watts and Lisa Renee Burch. He was called home on January 7, 2020 at the age of 28.
Jaryn was raised in Ignacio, Colorado and was a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. He was given his Ute Name "Red Wolf" by his Uncle Tim. Jaryn attended the Ignacio Public Schools, worked in various jobs in the Ignacio area, and had many close friends.
Jaryn had a one of a kind personality. Everyone loved his crazy demeanor, contagious smile, and his great sense of humor. All who loved him will never forget the love he had for his family, his music, his Raider Nation, and the hunting season. He enjoyed and loved being around his niece, nephews, and his many cousins.
In 2018, Jaryn's journey towards sobriety started in Denver, Colorado where he worked hard towards his most proudest achievement of completing the program at CeDAR Treatment Facility. His journey continued into 2019 where he was a part of the Mile High Sober Living which led to 9 successful months of sobriety. Of sobriety he once said, "it's time to make something good for me" he also said "my mind is healing along with my spirit, heart, and body." Jaryn continued fighting towards his sobriety, by regularly attending ongoing meetings, classes, and therapy, as well as group support. His fight was hard but his fight was good. If you know addiction you know the struggle is real and the fight is every day.
Jaryn is joined in spirit with his Father Robert Watts, his Sister Renee Watts, his Grandmother Rosa Watts, Grandfather Leonard Burch, his Girlfriend Kayla Calabaza, and his Best Friend & Brother Thomas Romero and numerous relations.
Jaryn was a strong, proud good man he is loved and will be missed by many he is survived by his mother Lisa Burch, sister Shayleen Watts, brother David Watts, grandmother Irene Burch, Niece, Shawnee Rose Rizzo, Nephews Ethan Rock, Dylan Watts, Dion Nerva, Stephan Watts, Micah Watts, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and beloved pit bull, Blu.
A Wake will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 pm at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 am also at the Chapel. Burial will follow at La Boca Cemetery. Jaryn "J" Edwin Smith Watts
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 13, 2020