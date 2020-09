Janis Joanne Haskell Gray, 79, of Durango, died 9/14/2020, peacefully surrounded by family, Born 3/12/1941. A service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery at a privately disclosed time for family. Janis was loved and will forever be missed. Please see www.hoodmortuary.com for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local hospice organization in the name of Janis Gray.