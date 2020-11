Dr. James (Jim) Threadgill, 93, of Ignacio, died 11/20/2020, Hospice House in Durango, Born 10/27/1927. A service will be held at At a later date Preceded in death by Patricia Gleaton and son, Vincent Champa. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Jim to www.apdaparkinson.org or www.alz.org . For a full obituary, please visit: www.hoodmortuary.com