There will be a graveside service on October 10, 2020 at Pine River Cemetery. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be followed by a reception at the Calvary Presbyterian Church Berry Hall on Church Street.

In order to comply with COVID 19 personal protection requirements, please observe masks/face coverings and social distancing at both locations.

Memorial donations will be welcomed to either Calvary Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 336, Bayfield, CO 81122 or Pine River Valley Heritage Society, P.O. Box 1981, Bayfield, CO 81122.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store