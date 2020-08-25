1931-2020Jim arrived in a small house in Bayfield at the end of Mill Street to parents Fred and Lulu Frahm, the youngest of four boys. His life from that point on was in the place he loved with the good people in his life.Jim was one of 17 in the Bayfield High School graduating class of 1949 where he played basketball and was as active as time allowed when not helping at home. He attended the early campus at Fort Lewis College in Hesperus and then Arizona State College when it was young and Tempe was a small town. His first year there, he was housed under the football stadium. Graduating in 1953, he went on to the cadet program in the navy where he attended Officers Candidate School and was commissioned; he later trained as a multi-engine pilot based at Barbers Point Naval Air Station in Hawaii.On a flight back over the Pacific in 1957, he met his future wife, Ellen Littlewood; they were married in Honolulu in 1958. The young couple soon headed back to the mainland after his discharge where they purchased a ranch in Allison, Colorado. The ranching part in his life for some 35 years included having three children, serving nine years as president of the Ignacio Board of Education, being an active member of the Cattlemen's Association, Lion's Club and American Legion, and serving as an elder for both the Allison and Bayfield Calvary Presbyterian Churches.Jim and Ellen moved back to the Bayfield area from Allison in 2000 where Jim founded the Pine River Valley Heritage Society museum established on Mill Street. After several years on a smaller piece of land with beautiful views of the mountains, they later resided at Evenings Porch Assisted Living facility in Bayfield, a secure and supportive place where Jim found his peace on August 22nd with his family by his side.Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Dick and Ellis. Jim is survived by his brother Alfred, nieces Vicki and Cherry, his wife Ellen; son Mike; daughters Kim and Rebecca; five grandchildren (Ken, Justin, Brady, Luke, and Olivia); and two great-grandchildren (Ira and Jimmy).The family is planning a memorial celebration in October, date to be announced.