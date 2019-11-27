|
|
James (Jim) Gray of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was born in Durango, Colorado on March 11, 1959 to Irene and Bob Gray.
Jim attended St. Columba School and Miller Middle School, and Durango High School. Jim then went Colorado State University, where he studied soil science and agronomy, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1981. He was president of the Student Agricultural Council, Chancellor of Alpha Zeta National Agricultural Honorary and a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. In 2016, Jim was named an Honored Alumni of the Colorado State University Soil and Crop Science Department.
After college, Jim pursued a decades-long career in the agricultural industry, specializing in regulatory and environmental affairs.
Jim loved working with his hands, making wood furniture and other items. He deeply loved his Colorado roots and would travel back to his home state as often as he could just to hear elk bugle in the mountains.
Jim married Kenna Chesser Gray, on August 25, 1990 in Loveland, Colorado. Jim and Kenna were blessed with two children, daughter Tessa, and son Remington.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kenna (Chesser) Gray, daughter Tessa Gray and son Remington Gray, all of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by his brother Chris Gray and extended family. Jim was preceded in death by both his mother and his father.
A Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Jim's life and work is being planned. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Luke's Hospice House. James (Jim) Gray
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 27, 2019