James Granflaten, 80 years, of Durango, Colorado , died 6/6/2020, at Four Corners Health Care Center, Born 3/14/1940. Service will be held at a later date. Jim is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Lori; grandsons, Brandon & Taylor; brother, Bob; nieces & nephews. Jim would have appreciated that donations be made to the Durango Railroad Historical Society, PO Box 654, Durango, CO 81302. A full obituary can be read at www.hoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.