Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



James ""Jim"" Granflaten, 80, of Durango, Colorado passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Madison, SD 1940. To send condolences or view full obituary login to www.hoodmortuary.com and click on obituraries and tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store