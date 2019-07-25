Home

James F. Conway, 73, of formerly of Durango, CO, died 6/20/2019, in Arvada, CO of natural causes, Born 1/6/1946. A service will be held to Thomas Conway and Ida E. (Garnand) Conway in Durango. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Hancock, and retired as a diesel mechanic in Arvada. He enjoyed photography, birdwatching, camping, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Anna Lee (Conway) Hately. He is survived by his siblings Judith E. Baumgardner, Thomas D. Conway, Lila J. Denton, Marilyn F. Conway, and Michelle M. Gottlieb; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. James F. Conway
Published in The Durango Herald on July 25, 2019
