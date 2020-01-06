|
|
James "Jimmy" D. Reiter, age 69, of Concordia, KS, died Friday, January 03, 2020 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, KS. He was born on May 2, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD to William (Bill) & Joyce E. (Thompson) Reiter.
Jimmy graduated from Wosley High School in 1968. He attended Northern State University and the South Dakota School of Mines. He was a member of the Triangle fraternity. Jimmy worked for Kaneb Pipeline Co. as a field worker, he retired in 2003 as the V.P. of Operations.
He married Vicki Bohling on March 17, 1984 in Concordia, KS.
Jimmy loved working on cars and had his own hot rod business called Jimmy's Street Rod Shop. He was the unofficial leader of 'shop night' at Weisner Construction. Jimmy & Vicki loved spending time at their cabin at Lovewell Lake along with their friends. Jimmy loved a good car and enjoyed rebuilding classics.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Vicki, Concordia; children; Kristie Richardson (Bobby), Indianapolis, IN, Kim Brustkern (Ben), Waterloo, IA, Jody Dorman, Wichita & Mechelle Butler, Wichita; sisters, Linda Schwartz, Huron, SD & Joy Woodard (Bill), Durango, CO; grandchildren, Kiara, Jazilyn, Tiana, Kaden, Tyler, Gabrielle & Carter; sister in law, Terry Caldwell (Randy), Osborne & a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Jason Schwartz.
It was Jimmy's wishes to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests casual attire for the services and to wear a 'Jimmy's Street Shop' T-shirt if you have one, please. Friends may sign the register book from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Family burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to the Cloud County Health Center Foundation in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com. James "Jimmy" D. Reiter
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020