James Conway (Bud) Decker Ph.D.

James Conway (Bud) Decker Ph.D. Obituary
James C. Decker, 88, of Salt Lake City, UT, died 4/1/2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born 5/18/1931.
Jim was a professor of Political Science at Fort Lewis College, a volunteer ski patrol at Purgatory Resort and a river guide on the Animas River.
He is survived by his first wife Marcia Millikan, children Sara (Kevyn) Dern, Pete (Heidi) Decker, grandchildren Elena and Maura Dern, Charlie and Nicolas Decker.
His full obituary can be found on www.starkfuneral.com.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
