James (Jim) Alden Harrington Jr., 72, passed away June 6th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Robin Harrington and children, Patrick, John, Luke, and Savana, and their spouses and seven grandchildren Jim was loved and respected throughout the community for his life dedication to protect and serve the community. Jim touched and influenced many lives throughout his 40 years of Law Enforcement. First in California and then La Plata County finishing his career as the Bayfield Town Marshal where he dedicated his time and love for the town and people of Bayfield. Please join us June 13th at L-J Ranch, LaPlatts Pond for an outdoor service to celebrate the life of Jim Harrington from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store