1/
Jacob Greenwood
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Greenwood, 26, of Durango, died 11/1/2020, at his home, Born 6/9/1994. A service will be held at 1pm on Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 at Fort Lewis College "Lion's Den," 2401 Rim Drive, Durango. Jacob had an incredible talent in music, art, and in touching people in ways that made them laugh, feel good about life, and connected to him. Jacob is preceded in death by his beloved Mother, Vanta Leigh Greenwood. He is survived by: father Ronald Greenwood; sister Natasha (Jeff) Schumacher; brother Josh (Andria) Greenwood; 6 nieces & nephews; several Caskie cousins; his aunt Pam Caskie and his Colorado family. He will be dearly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Fort Lewis College "Lion's Den"
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved