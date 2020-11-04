Jacob Greenwood, 26, of Durango, died 11/1/2020, at his home, Born 6/9/1994. A service will be held at 1pm on Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 at Fort Lewis College "Lion's Den," 2401 Rim Drive, Durango. Jacob had an incredible talent in music, art, and in touching people in ways that made them laugh, feel good about life, and connected to him. Jacob is preceded in death by his beloved Mother, Vanta Leigh Greenwood. He is survived by: father Ronald Greenwood; sister Natasha (Jeff) Schumacher; brother Josh (Andria) Greenwood; 6 nieces & nephews; several Caskie cousins; his aunt Pam Caskie and his Colorado family. He will be dearly missed.



