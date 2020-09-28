Iva Peterson

Iva M. Peterson, 81 years of Durango, died peacefully at her home on September 25, 2020 with family by her side. She was born February 24, 1939 in Rose, NE. Iva grew up in Durango and graduated from Durango High School. She worked as a cook in the old high school on 12th street from 1973 to 1976. She then worked as a cook at the snack bar & kitchen at Fort Lewis College from 1977 to 1990. Family was always of the utmost importance to Iva. She will be deeply and dearly missed by those who knew her.



Iva was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Harry Peterson. She was also preceded by her parents William & Nellie Porter; brothers George & Frank Porter; sisters Ola Pfister, Evelyn Hicks & Wilma Jean Cordell. She is survived by her children David (Pangsri) Peterson of Durango and Sharon Peterson of Cortez; brother Lee (Donna) Porter of Leesburg, VA; sisters-in-law Milly Porter of Bruneau, ID and Virginia Blackman of Santaquin, UT; many nieces & nephews and many great nieces & nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 East Third Avenue, Durango, CO 81301, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment at Greenmount Cemetery.



