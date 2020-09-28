1/1
Iva Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iva M. Peterson, 81 years of Durango, died peacefully at her home on September 25, 2020 with family by her side. She was born February 24, 1939 in Rose, NE. Iva grew up in Durango and graduated from Durango High School. She worked as a cook in the old high school on 12th street from 1973 to 1976. She then worked as a cook at the snack bar & kitchen at Fort Lewis College from 1977 to 1990. Family was always of the utmost importance to Iva. She will be deeply and dearly missed by those who knew her.

Iva was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Harry Peterson. She was also preceded by her parents William & Nellie Porter; brothers George & Frank Porter; sisters Ola Pfister, Evelyn Hicks & Wilma Jean Cordell. She is survived by her children David (Pangsri) Peterson of Durango and Sharon Peterson of Cortez; brother Lee (Donna) Porter of Leesburg, VA; sisters-in-law Milly Porter of Bruneau, ID and Virginia Blackman of Santaquin, UT; many nieces & nephews and many great nieces & nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 East Third Avenue, Durango, CO 81301, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment at Greenmount Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Very nice Lady! So sorry for your loss Sharon & David. Some jobs are harder than others. Keep the faith. "Eternal rest grant unto her oh Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her."
Phil & Jo Ann Alcon
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved