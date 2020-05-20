|
|
"Live the life you love, love the life you live."
Inge lived life out loud. She was fiercely loyal, principled, kind, and passionate. Her family ALWAYS came first, yet she still had time to make everyone else in her life feel important as well.
Inge Edgard Bertha Verhaegen was born in Wilrijk, Belgium, to Willy & Chris Verhaegen on August 22, 1966. She lived each of her 53 years fully, intentionally, and generously. She loved to travel and journeyed to all corners of the earth to take in its beauty, visiting countries on six of the seven continents. She was an accomplished gymnast, pharmacist, hockey player, musician, gift-giver, bargain hunter, and was fluent in Flemish, English, French, Inge-lish, and speaking her mind-but most importantly, she was a devoted mother to her daughter Edde and son Braden; steadfast partner to the love of her life, husband Brad Lyons; loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin to her family; and a friend to everyone she met.
he received her associate's degree from Marymount California University, and her pharmacy degree from the University of Colorado Boulder, where she met Brad whom she married in Antwerp on May 31, 1997, at a wedding celebration fit for Belgian royalty. She worked as an inpatient pharmacist at Vail Valley Medical Center for 10 years before helping to establish the inpatient pharmacy at Animas Surgical Hospital in Durango.
Inge loved to entertain and share her ""gezellige"" home-as long as you removed your shoes! Schnikes. She cherished sunsets sipping a glass of wine or a Stella surrounded by beautiful hummingbirds and lush views of the Animas Valley. Her ridiculously radiant smile was infectious, her humor hilariously unbridled, and she looked equally fabulous in sandals and socks as she did in haute couture. She humbly rode the Iron Horse bike race at her friends' pace instead of at the speed in which her stunningly superior physique could have landed her in Silverton before the train. She was incredibly strong, in every sense of the word. She never took for granted the wonderful life she was given and she lived it gratefully.
Inge's ferocious battle with pancreatic cancer ended on May 10, 2020, in Durango, Colorado, with her family, including her caregiving sister Karin, at her side. She is celebrated by her husband Martin Bradley Lyons, MD, daughter Edde Lyons, son Braden Lyons, parents Willy and Christiane Verhaegen, sisters Karin and Christ'l, brothers Jan, Mark, and Dave, nieces and nephews Estelle, Guillaume, Gaétan, Brian, Matthew, Chloé and Emma, parents-in-law Nancy Lyons, and Doug and Pam Lyons, and siblings-in-law Doug Jr (Sheri) and Stan (Nicole). In lieu of flowers, please do some unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 20, 2020