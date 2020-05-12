|
Howard Allen Maddox , 93 years, of Durango, Colorado , died 5/8/2020, at Mercy Hospice House, Born 2/18/1927. Service will be held at a later date. Howard is survived by wife Martha; four children Deborah, Darrell, Jody, and Kevin; grandchildren Amanda, Kelly, Virginia, Paul, Wade, Matthew and Rianna; great grandchildren Liam, Hunter, Finley, Gabriel and Joshua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Organ Transplant Association, "In Honor of Liam Maddox" at https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforLiamM.
Full obituary can be read at www.hoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 12, 2020