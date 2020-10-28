1/1
Henry E. Schmier Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry E. Schmier Jr. passed away on 10/02/2020 at Four Corners Health Care in Durango, Colorado. He had celebrated 84 years of life. Henry resided in Bayfield and was a lifelong La Plata County resident. Henry graduated from Durango High School in 1954 and joined the United States Navy in August that same year. After the Navy, Henry married Edna Hudspeth in 1963 and went to work for CDOT until he became a building inspector for the City of Durango. In 1968 he found his passion for teaching Drafting/Mechanical Drawing at Durango High School where he was known as "Boss". He retired in June 1991. He was predeceased by his father Henry E. Schmier Sr. and mother Lois Schmier, sister Jeanefie Hill, and brother Fred Schmier. He is survived by his three children Henry, Shanna, and John, three granddaughters, and a great-granddaughter. He enjoyed being outside hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Funeral plans are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
My condolences to the Schmier family. I have lots of fond memories of his classes at DHS; both at the old and "new" campus! In truth however, despite taking his classes for three years, I think the most valuable skill I learned from Boss was how to properly sharpen a knife...
Bruce Milton
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved