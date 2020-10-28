Henry E. Schmier Jr. passed away on 10/02/2020 at Four Corners Health Care in Durango, Colorado. He had celebrated 84 years of life. Henry resided in Bayfield and was a lifelong La Plata County resident. Henry graduated from Durango High School in 1954 and joined the United States Navy in August that same year. After the Navy, Henry married Edna Hudspeth in 1963 and went to work for CDOT until he became a building inspector for the City of Durango. In 1968 he found his passion for teaching Drafting/Mechanical Drawing at Durango High School where he was known as "Boss". He retired in June 1991. He was predeceased by his father Henry E. Schmier Sr. and mother Lois Schmier, sister Jeanefie Hill, and brother Fred Schmier. He is survived by his three children Henry, Shanna, and John, three granddaughters, and a great-granddaughter. He enjoyed being outside hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Funeral plans are pending.