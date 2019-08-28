|
Helen Thode, 90, of Durango, Colorado, died 8/24/2019, Cottonwood Inn, Born 6/17/1929. No service will be held. Helen was born June 17, 1929, to Lloyd Britt and Evon McCandless in Marshalltown, Iowa.
She is survived by sister Riva Melvin, half sister Jennie Roberson, her daughters Sheri (Darren) Rex of Colorado, Vickie Francil of Texas, daughter in law Laurie Francil of Colorado,and granddaughter Miranda (Erin) McMath of New Mexico.
She is preceded in death by 2 husbands John Francil, Edward Thode, son Mike Francil, and brother Ervin Britt.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 28, 2019