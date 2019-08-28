Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Thode


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Helen Thode Obituary
Helen Thode, 90, of Durango, Colorado, died 8/24/2019, Cottonwood Inn, Born 6/17/1929. No service will be held. Helen was born June 17, 1929, to Lloyd Britt and Evon McCandless in Marshalltown, Iowa.

She is survived by sister Riva Melvin, half sister Jennie Roberson, her daughters Sheri (Darren) Rex of Colorado, Vickie Francil of Texas, daughter in law Laurie Francil of Colorado,and granddaughter Miranda (Erin) McMath of New Mexico.

She is preceded in death by 2 husbands John Francil, Edward Thode, son Mike Francil, and brother Ervin Britt.

Helen Thode
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.