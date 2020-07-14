Helen Lucero, 92, formerly of Ignacio, CO. passed away peacefully at her residence in Farmington, NM on July 11, 2020. She and her husband Fidel Lucero tended to their farm for many years. Helen also worked for the Ignacio Public School System for many years.



Helen is preceded in death by her husband Fidel Lucero. Helen is survived by her daughters Olivia Lucero and Ruth Lucero; her grandson Nicholas Lucero (Ashley) and great grandchildren Liana Lucero and Alexandria Lee.



A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 21st at the Ignacio EastCemetery. Attendance is restricted to close family. Each is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 protocol.



Helen Lucero's care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, NM.



