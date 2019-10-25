|
Aztec- Helen Ann Smith, 85, longtime resident of Aztec, NM passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 in Aztec. Helen is survived by her sons Johnny (Cristi) Smith of Mesa, Az, Randy Smith of Aztec, and her daughter Theresa (Dirk) Scanlan of Aztec, and her sister Lois (Chuck) Arriza of Durango, CO. grandchildren Amanda, Samantha, Bradley, Nicholas, Jamie, Dillon, and one great-grandchild Lyric. Helen was proceeded in death by her husband Owen (Kenny) Smith, her eldest son Eddie Smith, her brother James Drobnick, her parents Louis and Mary Drobnick. Helen was born February 8, 1934 in Silverton, CO. If you were a close friend or family member, you will remember all the stories and memories she shared with you about some of her fondest memories of growing up and living in Silverton. Helen and Owen "Kenny" were married in 1955 in Silverton and began there long and happy life together until Owen passed away in 2006. They lived and raised their children mostly in Hesperus, CO and Aztec, NM. In between, they also lived in short periods in Farmington, NM, Alamosa, CO, Durango, CO, and Bloomfield, NM. Helen loved her family and cherised all her friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank her longtime neighbors and friends in Aztec that watched over and spent time with her. A special thank you to Lilly Padilla one of her favorite and dearest friends. A Rosary Service and Mass will be held at Saint Josephs Church in Aztec, NM on Saturday October 26, 2019. Rosary Service will be at 10:30 AM and Mass will be at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following Mass. Helen Ann Smith
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 25, 2019