Harry M.J. Valencia
1926 - 2020
Our beloved father Harry M.J. Valencia left this world on Sunday August 16, 2020 to be with his heavenly father.

Harry was born on May 11, 1926 to Louis and Frances (Manzanares) Valencia.

Harry was a very hard working man that did his best to provide for his family. He had many jobs throughout his lifetime, some include lumber foreman for San Juan Lumber Company, Geneva Steel mill wright (in Orem, Utah), Railroad Tie foreman for A&K Railroad and the job he was most proud of was being the only licensed plumber in Ignacio. He was so proud that he was the only one of a handful of applicants to pass the test and being a minority at the time, it meant even more to him. Harry met and married Mary C. Romero, they had five children together.

Harry was preceded in death by his two daughters, Inez and Margaret.

Harry is survived by his sons: Juan (Tinnie) and Dale (Gloria) Valencia; his daughter, Sally Valencia; his grandchildren; great grandchildren, his brother, Manuel Valencia, as well as many extended family and friends. He will be forever missed.

A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be held directly after Rosary as well, with burial to follow at Ignacio Cemetery.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Rosary
10:00 AM
St Ignatius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Ignatius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
August 17, 2020
Uncle Harry MJ. What can a guy say about a man who worked hard all his life and did it his way ? You will be missed by a huge family. Condolences to his family, friends and all his dogs named Tiger. RIP Uncle.
jimmy valencia
