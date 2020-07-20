1/1
Harry Beach Clow III
Harry was born April 24, 1926 and his sincere faith in Jesus Christ became sight on June 17, 2020. Born in Chicago Illinois to Josephine Dunham and Harry Clow II, his parents divorced when he was young. He found himself unwanted and unloved as his parents moved on and married others. Harry turned to alcohol to fill the void. In his 40s after time in jail, an alcoholic, on his 3rd marriage to Marcia Clow (12-4-1936 to 10-14-17) and on the skids, he called on God to rescue him (Romans 10:13 everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved). He left his job as an architect for Ramada Inn and devoted his life to helping people find peace and joy in his Savior. Harry was not a perfect man but he loved a perfect Savior and that is what he wanted everyone to know. Harry was a talented pianist, survived by his 6 children, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He will most be remembered for insisting that prayer is the way to the heart of God; and then for his sweet, generous, and kind nature. His family will miss him dearly but have sweet peace that he is with Christ for eternity. Graveside service for family members was held on June 29th. Harry's celebration of life will be held at the Falls Creek Ranch picnic grounds on Saturday, August 1st at 11 am. Bring a camp chair and potluck lunch.

Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
