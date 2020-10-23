1/
Harold "Ray" Roberts
Harold "Ray" Roberts, 71, of Cortez, Colorado, died 10/19/2020, at Four Corners Health Care in Durango, CO , Born 5/21/1949. No service will be held. Ray was native to Farmington, NM. He graduated with a Bachelors degree from San Diego State. He lived in Southern California for 40 years. Ray spent his retirement years at his favorite place on Earth, Groundhog Lake. He is survived by his daughter, Traci McPhee ; mother, Edna Clark; brother, Glenn Roberts; & sister, Marilyn Roberts.

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
