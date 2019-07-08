|
Harold Leroy 'Chode' Baxstrom , 85, of Durango, died 6/30/2019 at his residence . Born 1/31/1934.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel in Cortez. There will be a reception at Ertel Funeral Home before proceeding to the cemetery. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Cortez Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Montezuma County Historical Society, P.O. Box 218, Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019