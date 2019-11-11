|
Glen Martin Watson, 87, of Bayfield, Colorado, died 11/7/2019, Durango, Colorado, surrounded by family, Born 4/30/1932. A service will be held at Noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ignacio, CO, burial to follow services at Pine River Cemetery, Bayfield. Glen honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also served his community as a fire fighter and retired as Deputy-Fire Chief in El Paso, TX. He and Juliana retired to Bayfield in 1983.
Glen is survived by sons: Robert, Ronald and Dennis and grandchildren. He is preceded by his wife, Juliana; a sister: Mary; and son: Ernest. Glen Martin Watson
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 11, 2019