Gladys Mae Garnand, 86, of Durango, Colorado, died 11/29/2019, surrounded by family, Born 2/18/1933. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, 12/06/2019 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 East Third Ave, Durango, CO 81301. Burial will follow the service at Greenmount Cemetery. Gladys is survived by her daughters; Donna (Emery) Willmett and Rhonda Garnand, Grandchildren; Corey Willmett and Elizabeth (Paul) Krueger, Great grandchild Zach Krueger. Gladys will be dearly missed. Gladys Mae Garnand
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 2, 2019