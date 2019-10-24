|
|
Long time Durango resident, Gerry Palmer, passed peacefully on October 8, 2019, living to be 101 years old. Gerry was supported by a loving, extended family her entire life. Sandy, her caring daughter, devoted her life to taking care of her during her later years. Gerry spent her last year and a half at Cottonwood Nursing Home and we would like to extend a special thanks to them.
Gerry was born on February 16, 1918 in North Aurora, Illinois. Gerry eloped with Shirley Boyd (S.B. or Shir) Palmer on Feb 17, 1940. They celebrated 60 years of marriage shortly before Shir passed in April of 2000.
Gerry loved going to garage sales where she would buy things and then sell those same things at the Flea Market in Farmington for a profit. Anything you might need, she had and more amazingly, she could find it! She loved to do things for other people! Gerry owned a kiln and was proficient in making unique pottery and macrame. Gerry's passion was going to the Sky Ute Casino with her best friends: neighbor, Rachel Griego and Virginia Herrera to play bingo.
Gerry was intelligent, hard-working and "high energy". She maintained all of the finances for the Sunset Motel, ranch and other business adventures through the years. She worked at Colorado Land and Title until she was 92.
Gerry is survived by her two children: Terry (and Dixie) Palmer, and Sandy Schoonover. Grandchildren: Randy (and Kelly) Palmer of Durango, Donald (and Samantha) Schoonover of Bayfield, and Stacy Cannady of Las Vegas, NV. Gerry had 11 great, and 2 great, great grandchildren. Gerry was proceeded in death by her husband, Shir, and one grandchild, Cindy (Phillip) Looman.
A service is planned for spring 2020 when all the family can be present to honor her life. We will miss Gerry - loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Gerry Palmer
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 24, 2019