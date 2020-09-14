1/
Gerald "Jerry" Cochran
Gerald "Jerry" Cochran, 80 years, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died 5/14/2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, Born 8/17/1939. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery. Jerry spent most of his life operating Mesa Outdoor Advertising in Farmington, NM. He was active with the Elks Club & Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his two girls Nat & Andi; sister Vicki (Jerry) Hickman; 3 nieces, a nephew and his beloved dog 'Snowflake.'

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
