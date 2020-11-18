February 22, 1959 -



November 10,2020



Georgianne passed away peacefully in her home in Corrales, New Mexico on November 10, 2020.



Georgianne was born on February 22, 1959 in Durango to George and Jean Montoya. She attended school in Durango. In 1975 she married the love of her life Paul Mendez and moved to Corrales, New Mexico.



Georgianne is survived by her two daughters, Judy and Renee Mendez, her grandchildren Jasmine and Christopher, mother Jean Montoya, her sisters, Marlene Anderson (Mike), Roberta Atencio (Leonard), Karen Gomez (Robert), Sher Gurule (Gene), brother Garry Montoya, her loving godfather Clair Martinez, numerous aunts and uncles, and many loving nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father George Montoya, and her husband of 44 years, Paul Mendez.



Georgianne was a devoted Catholic and her family was her world. Her beautiful personality and a great sense of humor will be greatly missed. She left a lifelong impression on everyone she met. Her faith kept her strong through her illness, we find comfort knowing she is healthy with our lord, and we have a new angel watching over us.



Due to COVID-19 no services will be held, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



