George W. Knoll went home to Jesus on August 1, 2019. He was in the arms of three of his daughters and a granddaughter. George was born to Wills and Celestis Knoll in Osborne, KS on October 6, 1932. He is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and four sons. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce, four daughters, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
George graduated from Ft. Hays University with a Master's degree in Botany. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, hiker and Boy Scout leader. He worked for the BIA for thirty years before retiring to the Colorado mountains that he loved. After retiring, George was active in the Bayfield Lion's Club, Mt. Allison Grange, Calvary Presbyterian Church, the Bayfield Senior Center and the SUCAP board. He loved to spend time with family, play all kinds of games and start water fights.
Service will be held at Pine River Valley Baptist Church at 11942 Hwy 172, Ignacio at 11 am Monday, August 5, 2019. A meal will follow in the Fellowship Hall. George will be cremated and interred in the family plot in Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund to start a scholarship in his name at Ft Hays university.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 2, 2019