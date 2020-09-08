1/1
George James Mayberry Sr.
In loving memory of George James Mayberry, Sr. "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." Born in Dallas, Texas October 19, 1953 ~ August 30, 2020. George was married to Barbara Ann (Mestas) Mayberry for 46 unforgettable years. He was a phenomenal father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend. George's legacy continues with his son, George James (Tonya) Mayberry, Jr.; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Brandon) Kremer; his grandchildren: George James (Morgan) Mayberry III; Isiah, Lawrence, Aili, Averi and Alaysia; and his great-grandchildren: Mila, George IV and Ryatt. A very special man that has touched countless hearts and never will be forgotten. "Forever strong like rock!"

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
