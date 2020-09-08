In loving memory of George James Mayberry, Sr. "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." Born in Dallas, Texas October 19, 1953 ~ August 30, 2020. George was married to Barbara Ann (Mestas) Mayberry for 46 unforgettable years. He was a phenomenal father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and friend. George's legacy continues with his son, George James (Tonya) Mayberry, Jr.; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Brandon) Kremer; his grandchildren: George James (Morgan) Mayberry III; Isiah, Lawrence, Aili, Averi and Alaysia; and his great-grandchildren: Mila, George IV and Ryatt. A very special man that has touched countless hearts and never will be forgotten. "Forever strong like rock!"



