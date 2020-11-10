1/
George Fox Thompson
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Longtime Durango resident George Fox Thompson, 4/7/1945 - 11/6/2020, born Denver, CO.
At one time he was an investment banker and successfully secured financing for schools and jails in the Southwest and the supercollider. He started Pride weed control with friends and ran it for 25 years. For the last few years of his life, he'd been fixing up his 30-foot Reinell fishing boat and writing books. One about early aviation in Colorado and another was a novel.
He is survived by his two daughters Kelly and Kristin, six grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Please send donations for a memorial service/celebration of life to: @kelly-mckibben on Venmo.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
