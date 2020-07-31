On July 18, 2020 Heaven gained another Angel. Gentry Michael Roth born November 10, 1977 passed away at the University of Washington Hospital. He had been working on the necessary steps to be put on their lung transplant list. He had started having health issues his senior year in high school. In 2006 he was diagnosed with Lupus. I think he had undergone just about every lab test known to man trying to figure out what was wrong. He was such a strong young man, he never complained. Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that manifests itself in many different ways. It mainly affected his lungs, he had multiple other conditions related to Lupus but his lungs kept getting worse.
Gentry was born in Denver, CO to Greg and Sharon Roth, he was the 6th generation Coloradoan. When he was 1 year old the family was able to be transferred to Pagosa Springs. Greg and Sharon both grew up in Durango and were happy to get back to the western slope to raise their son. He loved his years in school in Pagosa and gave us so many happy memories. He had many great friends in every generation. He loved people, from babies to the elderly. He graduated from high school in 1996 and went on to college at CSU in Fort Collins. During his time in high school, he earned his Black Belt in Taekwondo in Mr. Rick Bass's Class, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He graduated from CSU in 2000 with a degree in forensic science. He was a real CSI guy. His first job was in San Jose, CA. He worked in their crime lab. His main focus was DNA but had become very accomplished in many different aspects of crime analysis. In 2005 he was able to get a newly formed position in Denver working at both the CBI and
Jefferson County labs. During his career Gentry helped solve several cold cases and was able to keep a serial rapist in jail. He and his family moved to Oregon in 2017 and started his own business, Mach 1 Forensics.
In 2003 Gentry married the love of his life, Michelle McWilliams. For the first 9 years of their married life they traveled extensively and saw so many places and things. In 2012 they welcomed their 1st child, a beautiful little girl, Ulani Mei and 3 years later an adorable little red-headed boy, Wyatt. He was such a happy and loving husband and father.
Gentry was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Rollie and Ella Roth and Sherman and Kathryn Michael, and also his dear friend and brother-in-law, Ryan McWilliams who was Michelle's twin. Gentry is survived by his parents Greg and Sharon Roth, his wife Michelle, daughter Ulani and son Wyatt, Michelle's parents Gene and Mary McWilliams, his Uncle Merle (Debbie) Michael, his cousins Chris (Heather) and Tanya Roth and Casey(Karli) Michael, and the brothers of his heart, Craig Moore and Frank Savage. There is not a service planned at this time. Hopefully, this coronavirus will settle down and we will have a memory party for him. Instead of flowers please donate to the "go fund me" site https://www.gofundme/f/roth-family-support
to help Michelle and the kids.