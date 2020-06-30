Gary Wayne McVean of Durango, Colorado passed away on June 27, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 78 years old.



Gary was born on June 24, 1942 to Norman and Laura McVean in Fort Worth, Texas.



Gary graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and received a Master's of Fine Arts from the University of Oklahoma.



Gary was a master jeweler and, for the past 31 years, co-owner (with wife) of Lanka Blue Jewelry in downtown Durango. Gary was also an accomplished painter, creating unique pieces using innovative techniques. Gary's work can be viewed in many of Durango's local businesses and has been shown in galleries across the nation. Gary will be remembered for his remarkable talent and intelligence and his extraordinary ability to think outside of the box.



Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betsy McVean, brother Jim McVean and wife Debbie Kay, son Jullien McVean and wife Courtney, daughter Dovie McVean, daughter Laura Matchette and husband Michael, grandchildren Duncan and Shelby Matchette, and many others who loved him.



A graveside celebration of life service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Gary's family requests all attendees to wear colors that reflect their memories of Gary (i.e. as little black as possible) and invites all who attend to share any and all memories of Gary to celebrate his life the way he lived it - honestly and courageously. Family also respectfully requests that all attendees wear face covering.



