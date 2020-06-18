Gary Peter Bitante 80, was born December 26, 1939 in Cleveland Ohio, and passed away on June 13, 2020 in Ashburn Virginia.



Preceding him in death his father, Peter Victor Bitante, mother Stefanie Bitante, sister Linda Reed and brother David Bitante.



Gary is survived by his loving wife Tookie of 53 years. His daughters Stephanie Tulk (Barry) and Kimberly Bitante along with his granddaughter Caressa Goodman (Ace), grandson Gary-Michael Vera and 2 great-grandchildren Liam



Goodman and Kellyn Goodman along with treasured nieces and nephews.



Special relationships in Gary's life were his niece/daughter Bridget (Don) Poetzl, lifelong friends Bryan (Gabby) Gabbard, and Morgan Powell. Also, the Mack Brown family who shared care and many laughs. After graduating Collinwood High School in Cleveland, Ohio, beginning in 1963 Gary attended Fort Lewis College on a Football scholarship in Durango, CO. There he met his future wife "Tookie" at Basin Bowl, a story he enjoyed sharing.



Sports was his life since he could remember, often using his "Jock Mentality" to take on challenges that came his way. He won awards in football, baseball, basketball, and track, along with bowling and golf. He told of playing, in one day 54 holes of golf at Hillcrest Golf Course. Gary was also instrumental in creating the first fastpitch league in Durango, winning championships for Velma's Supper Club and COD Laundry.



His amazing zeal for life was an inspiration to all he met. His ability to find the positive through his own health challenges and uplifted those around him will help us all cope with his loss.



His wish for everyone was to SMILE NO MATTER WHAT!



If any have a fond memory to share with the family please send to:



Tookie Bitante



24109 Statesboro Pl



Ashburn, VA 20148



tookiebitante@aol.com



A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.



