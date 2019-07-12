Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolores Community Center
Gary Edgar Shaw


1950 - 2019
Gary Edgar Shaw Obituary
Gary Edgar Shaw, 68, of Mancos, died July 11, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO. Born November 14, 1950.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Dolores Community Center in Dolores, CO. A potluck will be held immediately following the service.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Dolores Community Center in Dolores, CO. A potluck will be held immediately following the service.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 12, 2019
