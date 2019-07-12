|
Gary Edgar Shaw, 68, of Mancos, died July 11, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO. Born November 14, 1950.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Dolores Community Center in Dolores, CO. A potluck will be held immediately following the service.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 12, 2019