Garry L. Burkholder

Garry L. Burkholder Obituary
Garry L. Burkholder, 70, of Greeley, CO, died 9/25/2019, Greeley, CO, Born 10/27/1948. A service will be held at Memorial Services will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2PM at Allnutt Funeral Home, 2100 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80538. at Please view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.allnuttloveland.com. He is survived by his wife, Patty, son and wife Chad and Shanna Burkholder, Grandsons Gavin, Joke, and Broox. Garry L. Burkholder
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
