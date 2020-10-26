Gail was born on September 5, 1955 to Alberta & David Bertram. She left this life on October 19, 2020. In true Gail fashion she passed away quietly in her sleep, wrapped in a warm blanket after spending the day with a dear friend being treated to goodies and good conversation.



If you look at Gail's life, the adventures she's had, and stories she could tell, it would mimic much like a movie. But really what she loved was being a nurse. She took great pride in being there for others in their last moments. She loved to bring peace as much as she could, and it was evident in Gail's last moments, how many lives she had touched. There was not a day that went by that she didn't have someone by her side to make sure she was safe, happy, and taken care of.



Gail is survived by a daughter Corbie, and her two children Autumn and Emily; her son Casey, his wife Karli, and their children Kaleb, Gavin, Maddie, Ayden, & Kimber; and her granddaughter Aspen; her father David Bertram, and two brothers Dave Bertram, his children Jessica and Matt, and Howard Bertram and his family, wife Donna, and children Sarah, Ross, and Reid. There are many more family members not listed who also lost a woman very dear to them.



She loved all of these kiddos so very much. Her grandchildren brought out a silly, goofy, wonderful side that was reserved just for them because, to her, they hung the moon. So, keep an eye out for the fingernailmoon and know that she's watching guard somewhere, probably wrapped in a warm blanket with some Munchos and Hershey kisses, hanging out with Michael and her mom.



Gail would most of all want us to remember humor, adventure, and compassion when we thought of her. She would want me to remind you to spay and neuter your pets, recycle as much as you can, and every chance that you get....go stick your feet in the ocean.



