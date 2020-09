Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred "Freddy" Rector , 80 years, of Durango, Colorado , died 9/15/2020, at his home in Durango , Born 7/13/1940. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery . .



