Francisco "Frank" Lopez Sr.
1950 - 2020
Francisco "Frank" Arthuro Lopez, Sr. passed away on May 26, 2020, he 69 years old.

Frank was born in Durango, CO on Sept. 11, 1950 to Julian & Teofila Lopez. He was 1 of 7 children. He graduated Durango High School. He went to butcher school in Trinidad, CO. He went to police academy & became an officer for the Durango Police Department for 4 years. He then worked for the Ignacio Police Department for 3 years & was an EMT driver in Alamosa. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing & hunting.

Frank is survived by 5 children: Jesse (Anita) Lopez; Sherry Lujan; Nick Lopez; Francisco "Cisco" Lopez, Jr.; April (Henry Vera) Lopez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews; siblings: Rosie Thompson; David (Ramona) Lopez; Antonio "Herman" (Bernadette) Lopez and John (Beverly) Lopez. Frank is preceded in death by: parents; brothers: Alonzo and Polycarpio and his son, Donovan.

Frank will be dearly missed. Cremation has occurred & private family services will be held.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Dear Lopez Family members:
It was with great grief AND sorrow that over 33 years ago we said good-bye to Frank's Mother, Teofila Lopez. She was such a cherished friend. I do NOT forget to pray for her soul!
I, too, extend my deepest sympathy to the family and will pray for his eternal rest.
Dr. Don Contreras, MD., DCN.
Dr. Don Contreras, DCN., M.D.
June 3, 2020
We Love and will miss you Frank. God Bless
Phil and Maxine Martinez
