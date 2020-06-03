Francisco "Frank" Arthuro Lopez, Sr. passed away on May 26, 2020, he 69 years old.



Frank was born in Durango, CO on Sept. 11, 1950 to Julian & Teofila Lopez. He was 1 of 7 children. He graduated Durango High School. He went to butcher school in Trinidad, CO. He went to police academy & became an officer for the Durango Police Department for 4 years. He then worked for the Ignacio Police Department for 3 years & was an EMT driver in Alamosa. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing & hunting.



Frank is survived by 5 children: Jesse (Anita) Lopez; Sherry Lujan; Nick Lopez; Francisco "Cisco" Lopez, Jr.; April (Henry Vera) Lopez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews; siblings: Rosie Thompson; David (Ramona) Lopez; Antonio "Herman" (Bernadette) Lopez and John (Beverly) Lopez. Frank is preceded in death by: parents; brothers: Alonzo and Polycarpio and his son, Donovan.



Frank will be dearly missed. Cremation has occurred & private family services will be held.



