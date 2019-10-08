|
Francis Anthony DiCicco passed away on September 28, 2019, due to complications from cancer, with his wife and friends by his side. He was 85 years young.
Francis "Frank" was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on February 2, 1934 to Francis DiCicco of Bisegna, Abruzzo, Italy and Mary Dale of Fermoy, County Cork, Ireland. He graduated from English High School, Lynn, MA. Served in the Navy during the Korean War. After serving his country he went on to Bentley University in Waltham, MA and became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Frank served as the Treasurer of Little Brown & Company Publishers in Boston, MA, before moving to Washington, D.C. where he was employed as the Vice President of Financial Affairs at the National Wildlife Federation in Reston, VA. He retired in 1995 and moved with Rose to Durango, CO.
Frank embraced his Italian culture by cooking the cuisine and speaking the language. He enjoyed playing the piano and listening to classical music. He was an active member in the Durango Community, teaching college courses, volunteering at the local radio station as well as the arts center and health fairs. Frank served as Treasurer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Colorado.
Frank was a lover of nature and enjoyed many of the outdoor activities that Colorado has to offer. He and Rose enjoyed traveling and spending time with their pets. Frank's love of life and spirit will continue to impact all those he touched. May he Rest in Peace.
Frank was predeceased by his son, Francis (Frankie).
Frank is survived by: his loving wife, Rose, his daughters, Mary (Mark), Diane (Daniel) and Gerry; four loving grandchildren: Gabriel, Oliver, Mia and Julius and extended family and friends; previous spouse and mother of his children, Geraldine R. DiCicco (Macchia) and previous spouse, Linda Roghaar and her children, Sarah and Hannah Treeworgy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Francis "Frank" Anthony DiCicco
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 8, 2019