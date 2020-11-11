1/
Frances M. Brinkerhoff
Frances was a longtime resident of LaPlata County and was the wife of Jack W. Brinkerhoff who passed 20 years ago. Frances has been struggling with serious illness for over a year and died peacefully on November 5, 2020.

Frances M. Hillyer was born in LaPlata County. After her marriage to Jack, she resided in Rico, Salida, and back to Durango in the early to mid 1960s. Frances & Jack are survived by three sons; Joe, Bud, and Bob. Frances is also survived by numerous Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren in Colorado & New Mexico. Frances is also survived by two Sisters; Edith (who is currently in Arizona), and Lula May of Kansas.

No services are planned at this time mostly due to Covid-19. Perhaps in 2021, there may be a celebration of her life.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
Thank You.
