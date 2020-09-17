Everett D. Hoyt, age 83, passed away on Aug 27, 2020 in Durango, Colorado. He was born on Nov 16, 1936 at the family home in Bellerose, New York. He was the second of three sons born to Ellsworth and Madeline Hoyt. At the age of ten, his family moved to Rock Hill, NY where he grew up. Upon his high school graduation in 1956, he went to work for the AT&T/New York Telephone company. He was a proud member of the Cherokee Preserve Club of Bethel, NY and became a member of the Monticello Volunteer Ambulance Corp shortly after it was established. In 1968 he went on a big game hunting trip to British Columbia where he came home with a Big Horn Sheep and fell in love with the Rocky Mountains.
In 1978 Everett relocated to Denver, Colorado to work for Mountain Bell eventually settling in Durango in 1979. He retired from the telephone industry after 34 years. Everett was very active in the Durango Fire Department as a volunteer and later helped with arson investigation. In 1993 he met his future wife, Phyllis, who he married in 1995. They made their home in Hermosa, just north of Durango where he took over the backyard for a vegetable garden. He was known for growing gourdes for the "Crafty Ladies" at the Methodist Church and giant pumpkins he often donated to Durango's October Fest.
Everett enjoyed telling stories of his life and making people laugh with his great sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, gathering firewood, trapping, hunting and bowling. He liked wood working where he built bird houses and rocking chairs for dolls and preschoolers.
Everett was a member of the First United Methodist Church/Summit Church, part of the Building Addition and Renovation Team in 2005 (called God's Plans, Our Hands), Chair of the Board of Trustees, and active in his weekly men's small group (Promise Keepers). He was always willing to step up and help with projects around the church.
Everett spent the last eight months of his life at the Sunshine Gardens Country Home Memory Care Center near Durango where he fought Alzheimer's with dignity and strength. He was given great care there and the staff became part of his family.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Hoyt.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Hoyt; brother Harold Hoyt of Rock Hill, NY; daughter Nancy Hoyt, Rhinebeck, NY; daughter Erica (Kyrin) Sunderland, Hillsboro, OR; son Tyler (Shannon) Hoyt, Durango, CO ; stepchildren; Amanda Dolan; Vincent Bailey; Carol Johnson, Durango, CO; Susan Katzer, Bayfield, CO; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Everett was a man of great integrity, a wonderful and loyal husband, father, step-father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He will forever be loved, missed and never forgotten. God Speed to rest in peace now Everett.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Everett's memory to FUMC or Summit Church at 2917 Aspen Drive, Durango, CO 81301, the Durango Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association
.