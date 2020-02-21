|
Ethel Hronich-Pricer was born to Jesse and Pauline Brown Nov. 1, 1928. She passed from this life Feb. 20, 2020.
Before finishing high school, Ethel married Lawrence Hronich in 1945. Together, they traveled all over New Mexico, moving from one road construction job to the next. In 1952, the couple moved to the Oxford area, where they started a family and worked their farm. Ethel and Lawrence were dedicated local 4-H club leaders for many years. In 1965, Lawrence was killed in a construction accident. Now a young widow, Ethel was left with a family and foster children to raise. Determined to complete her education, Ethel enrolled in Ignacio High School to complete her senior year. She graduated alongside her daughter, Lora, in the class of 1967. Ethel then attended Fort Lewis College, where she earned her business and teaching degree.
Ethel and Charlie Nichols married and continued the family farm. This union ended after just three years, when Charlie passed away from brain cancer. Again, Ethel found herself a young widow. In 1975, she met and married Kenneth Wayne Pricer. At this time, she left the family farm to her son Larry and moved to Aztec, NM. In Aztec, Ethel helped Kenneth run his fishing bait & tackle shop. After retiring from the shop, they spent many days in their motor home, going from one fishing spot to the next. Again, cancer claimed her husband. Wayne died of lung cancer in 2000.
By 2000, Ethel began to show signs of Alzheimer's disease. With family help, she took care of herself and her cats until 2009. At that time, she made the move to Durango for her health care. After 20 years, the disease finally took its toll. Ethel loved to sing, and remained happy until the end.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter Loretta, and 5 siblings Otis, Raymond, Melvin, Marvin, and Viola. She is survived by her children Larry (Renee) Hronich and Lora McCaw; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters Thelma McCarty and Helen Pate of New Mexico.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. Third Ave., Durango, Colorado. Burial will follow at Crestview Cemetery.
I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Plata County 4-H Council, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 21, 2020