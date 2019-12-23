Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The First United Methodist Church
Durango, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Shock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Dale "Ernie" Shock


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Dale "Ernie" Shock Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Dale Shock, born November 26, 1934 in Allison, Colorado, died December 21, 2019 in Durango at the age of 85. He died peacefully in his sleep.

Ernie moved to Durango when he was young. Even though Ernie was an only child he grew up having fun with many cousins and made many lifelong friends. He paid for flying lessons in high school with the money he earned from many jobs, including delivering the Durango Herald, working as a bellhop at the Strater, and delivering telegrams. Ernie graduated from Durango High School in 1952 and went to Fort Lewis College and Colorado A&M before joining the Navy in 1956 where he followed his passion for flying as a pilot. He married Ruth Billings, also of Durango, in 1957 and was then stationed in Hawaii. Nancy was born while they lived in Hawaii. Ernie and Ruth would go on to be stationed in Virginia, Canada, and Rhode Island, adding Diane and Robert to their growing family. In 1967 Ernie decided to spend more time with his family and went back to school to study Industrial Arts at CSU. In 1969, he started his first teaching job in Silverton. In 1972, he and Ruthie moved their family back to Durango where he became the industrial art's teacher at Miller Jr. High School. Soon Emily was added to the family. Ernie and his kids built the family home in the Animas Valley in 1973. Ernie continued teaching until 1988, when his multiple sclerosis forced him to retire. Ernie enjoyed retirement visiting his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and being an active member of both the Animas Valley Grange and the First United Methodist church.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother Ethel. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his four children: Nancy, Diane Doney (Mark), Bob (Christine), Emily Flores (Patrick); six grandchildren: Samantha, Danielle, Keric, Cady, Sydney and Lucy and four great-grandchildren: Alexa, Arianna, Ruthie, and Maggie.

A funeral service will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church of Durango at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Ernest "Ernie" Dale Shock
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -