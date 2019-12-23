|
Ernest "Ernie" Dale Shock, born November 26, 1934 in Allison, Colorado, died December 21, 2019 in Durango at the age of 85. He died peacefully in his sleep.
Ernie moved to Durango when he was young. Even though Ernie was an only child he grew up having fun with many cousins and made many lifelong friends. He paid for flying lessons in high school with the money he earned from many jobs, including delivering the Durango Herald, working as a bellhop at the Strater, and delivering telegrams. Ernie graduated from Durango High School in 1952 and went to Fort Lewis College and Colorado A&M before joining the Navy in 1956 where he followed his passion for flying as a pilot. He married Ruth Billings, also of Durango, in 1957 and was then stationed in Hawaii. Nancy was born while they lived in Hawaii. Ernie and Ruth would go on to be stationed in Virginia, Canada, and Rhode Island, adding Diane and Robert to their growing family. In 1967 Ernie decided to spend more time with his family and went back to school to study Industrial Arts at CSU. In 1969, he started his first teaching job in Silverton. In 1972, he and Ruthie moved their family back to Durango where he became the industrial art's teacher at Miller Jr. High School. Soon Emily was added to the family. Ernie and his kids built the family home in the Animas Valley in 1973. Ernie continued teaching until 1988, when his multiple sclerosis forced him to retire. Ernie enjoyed retirement visiting his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and being an active member of both the Animas Valley Grange and the First United Methodist church.
Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother Ethel. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his four children: Nancy, Diane Doney (Mark), Bob (Christine), Emily Flores (Patrick); six grandchildren: Samantha, Danielle, Keric, Cady, Sydney and Lucy and four great-grandchildren: Alexa, Arianna, Ruthie, and Maggie.
A funeral service will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church of Durango at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Ernest "Ernie" Dale Shock
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 23, 2019