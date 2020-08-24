Ernest "Ernie" Abraham Garcia was brought into this world on 09-20-1980 by his mother Elba Lucero and his father Joe Garcia, and raised with the love and support of his step parents Jerry Ulibarri and Jaddis Martin. And since that day, he has been nothing less than a ball of joy, light, love, and laughter to all those around him. Ernest passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at MRMC hospice house on 08-20-2020 as a result of COVID complications.



Throughout his life, he discovered and developed his love for life, art, the outdoors, exercise, nursing, and caring for others. Ernest found his callings as both an avid ultra-marathon runner, running a total of 35 full marathons in his life, and as a psychiatric nurse caring for those living with a severe mental health disorder.



Those who knew Ernie, said that he had a light about him, and made every single person he met to feel loved, safe, and as if they were his best friend, because to Ernie everyone was truly his best friend.



Ernest is survived but his father, Joe Garcia, his stepmother Jaddis Martin, his sisters: Nora "cookie" Garcia, Maryann Lucero, Josie Tackett, Ernestine "Tinnie" Faulks, his brother Joe Garcia Jr., his siblings-in-law: Russel Tackett, David Lucero, Juan Valencia, Mandi Garcia, his stepsister: Bobbie Jo Martin, his nieces and nephews who were his world: Lena Bramwell, Russel "Adam/Grim" Tackett, Lance Tackett, Riley Lucero, Tyler Lucero, and Jacob Lucero, Kent Kerrigan, JD Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, and Justin Garcia, his great-nieces and great-nephew Bella Rose Bramwell, Zayne Tackett, and Kassie Tackett, and his fiance Scott Johnson.



His family and the community will forever be touched and changed by the love and life he outpoured without reserve into it. And we will carry his love, light, and laughter with us forever in his memory.



