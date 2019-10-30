|
|
Erin was born in 1976 to John and Teri Owens at Community Hospital in Durango Colorado. She died in October 2019, at the Lund Family Hospice Home in Gilbert, AZ. She was a resident of Apache Junction, AZ at the time of death. The cause of death was breast cancer.
Erin lived in Bayfield, CO, and Durango, CO, until after graduating from Durango High School in 1994. She attended Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, CO and graduated in 1997 with an Associate of Veterinary Technology degree.
Erin worked as a Veterinarian Technician after graduation in Calhan, Colorado and later in Phoenix, AZ. She was the Lead Instructor in the Veterinary Technician program at High Tech Institute in Phoenix in 2006-2007. In May 2007, she took a position as a lab technician at Idexx Reference Labs in Phoenix, and she worked there until December 2017.
Erin married Chan Martinez in 2012 at Vallecito, and they lived in Apache Junction, AZ, at that time. The marriage ended in divorce in 2018.
Erin is survived by her parents, John and Teri Owens of Durango, CO, and Apache Junction, AZ; her brother, Dirk Owens, his wife Bree, and their sons Remy and Miles all of Denver, CO; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her friend, Mike Berlin of Phoenix, AZ.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill, 7014 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.
Memorial contributions suggestions are Hospice of the Valley, 2020 East Woodside Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297 or any horse rescue facility nearby. Erin Suzanne Owens
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 30, 2019