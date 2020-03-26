|
Born on July 7, 1928, in Hellstein, Germany. Lost his entire family in the Holocaust and was the only survivor. Graduate of Roosevelt High School in Chicago. US Army, 43rd Infantry Division. 40 years restaurant management in the Los Angeles area. In Durango since 1987. Active in Boy Scouts of America, AARP "SafeDriving" instructor, volunteer Good Sam Club, docent at Durango Arts Center, volunteer weather spotter and worked for Durango Tourist Office.
Survived by wife Eileen, sons Jeffrey and Martin, grandchildren Allison, Dillon, Ryan, and Eric Michael.
Eric volunteered to give many lectures on the Holocaust to public schools in Durango and Cortez as well as Durango High School, Fort Lewis College and San Juan College in Farmington. He also spoke to many service clubs of his experiences while escaping Nazi Germany.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 26, 2020