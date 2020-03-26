Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Jonas Greene


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Jonas Greene Obituary
Born on July 7, 1928, in Hellstein, Germany. Lost his entire family in the Holocaust and was the only survivor. Graduate of Roosevelt High School in Chicago. US Army, 43rd Infantry Division. 40 years restaurant management in the Los Angeles area. In Durango since 1987. Active in Boy Scouts of America, AARP "SafeDriving" instructor, volunteer Good Sam Club, docent at Durango Arts Center, volunteer weather spotter and worked for Durango Tourist Office.

Survived by wife Eileen, sons Jeffrey and Martin, grandchildren Allison, Dillon, Ryan, and Eric Michael.

Eric volunteered to give many lectures on the Holocaust to public schools in Durango and Cortez as well as Durango High School, Fort Lewis College and San Juan College in Farmington. He also spoke to many service clubs of his experiences while escaping Nazi Germany.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -